DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $549,292.53

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $549,292.53 and $549.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.00785091 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,982,977,049 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

