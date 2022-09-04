Digitex (DGTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24,036.77

Digitex (DGTX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $24,036.77 and approximately $14,409.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitex has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitex Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

