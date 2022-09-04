DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $715,560.20

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One DISCIPLINA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. DISCIPLINA has a total market capitalization of $715,560.20 and approximately $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DISCIPLINA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132040 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022123 BTC.

About DISCIPLINA

DISCIPLINA is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DISCIPLINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DISCIPLINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.