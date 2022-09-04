district0x 1-Day Volume Tops $1.31 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. district0x has a total market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, district0x has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022155 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.