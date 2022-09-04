dKargo (DKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.03 Million

dKargo (DKA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. dKargo has a market cap of $46.03 million and $806,394.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dKargo has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00132084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022250 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.