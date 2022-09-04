DMScript (DMST) Market Capitalization Tops $19,839.52

DMScript (DMST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $19,839.52 and $39.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.
About DMScript
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.
Buying and Selling DMScript
