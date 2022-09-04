DOC.COM (MTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million

DOC.COM (MTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. DOC.COM has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $103,023.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DOC.COM has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic.

DOC.COM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

