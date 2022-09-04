Doctors Coin Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $829,591.75 and $23,348.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. "

