Dogecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $256.02 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.38 billion and approximately $256.02 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00299647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001184 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

