DOGGY 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,752.00 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $77,752.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00832083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015724 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
