Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.90.

Dollarama Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

