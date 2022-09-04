Don-key Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $1.50 million and $120,149.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00300119 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001183 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

About Don-key

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,794,797 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

