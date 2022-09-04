DOOR One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,900.00 (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DOOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOOR has a market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $19,900.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DOOR has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DOOR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132472 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

DOOR Coin Profile

DOOR (CRYPTO:DOOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DOOR

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them. Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.