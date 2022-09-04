Dotmoovs Hits One Day Volume of $245,717.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $245,717.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dotmoovs

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

