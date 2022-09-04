Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 2.2 %

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $656.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

