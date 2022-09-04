DragonVein Reaches Market Capitalization of $356,983.44 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. DragonVein has a market cap of $356,983.44 and $837.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.15 or 0.00596794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00266248 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016833 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

