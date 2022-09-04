DRIFE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,617.00 (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DRIFE has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $423,071.84 and approximately $4,617.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,899.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022112 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 740,807,194 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

DRIFE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

