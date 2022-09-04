DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00012908 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $127,307.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

