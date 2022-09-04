Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Duluth has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 21.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 1.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

