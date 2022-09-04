DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DD opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

