Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,369.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,009.55 and $27,369.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00476272 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.52 or 0.01860823 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005440 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

