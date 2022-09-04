Dynamite Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $4,763.06 and $27,677.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00475481 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.97 or 0.01865559 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001950 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005381 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00232413 BTC.
Dynamite Coin Profile
Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.
Dynamite Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.
