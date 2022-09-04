Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -55,000.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

