e-Gulden Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $884,529.12 and $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00302104 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001180 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002464 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,261 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,104 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.