Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 512,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

