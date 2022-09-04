Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,345 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,026.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 242,296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 177,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS opened at $7.72 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

