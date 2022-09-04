Eden Tops One Day Trading Volume of $843.00 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Eden has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market cap of $300,771.66 and approximately $843.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00132123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.