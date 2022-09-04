Edge Trading 15.9% Lower This Week (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Edge has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $23,797.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edge has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Edge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031345 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00083550 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00040322 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Edge

EDGE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.