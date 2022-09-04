Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,311,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,316,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Edison International worth $2,265,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

