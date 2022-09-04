Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

