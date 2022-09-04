Einsteinium Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $646.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00300082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001181 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002461 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,815,921 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

