Elastos (ELA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $121,815.00

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00008945 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $36.15 million and approximately $121,815.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005822 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

