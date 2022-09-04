Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Elbit Systems Price Performance
Shares of ESLT stock opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.54. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $142.20 and a one year high of $244.80.
Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
Further Reading
