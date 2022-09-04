Elizabeth Adekunle Purchases 554 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Adekunle bought 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19).

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 3,492 ($42.19) on Friday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,357 ($40.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($63.22). The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 838.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,943.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,970.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

BKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,783.75 ($57.80).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.