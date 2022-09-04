Elizabeth Adekunle Purchases 554 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Adekunle bought 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19).
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of BKG opened at GBX 3,492 ($42.19) on Friday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,357 ($40.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($63.22). The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 838.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,943.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,970.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 21.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.