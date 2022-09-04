Elk Finance (ELK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $453,271.85

Elk Finance (ELK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elk Finance has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elk Finance has a market capitalization of $453,271.85 and $98,114.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elk Finance

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

Elk Finance Coin Trading

