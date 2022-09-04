Elrond Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.44 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $22.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $51.78 or 0.00260057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00095415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,095,618 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

