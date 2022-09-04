Elysian Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Elysian has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $250,872.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELS is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

