Emercoin Market Cap Reaches $899,586.50 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $899,586.50 and $7,834.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,781,331 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

