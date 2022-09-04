Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.
Endo International Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Endo International has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $7.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endo International (ENDP)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.