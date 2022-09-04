Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Endo International has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Endo International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

