Energi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $185,364.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $185,364.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00095373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00258435 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,973,205 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

