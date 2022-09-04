Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Energy Fuels worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UUUU. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UUUU. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UUUU opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 362.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

