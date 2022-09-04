Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Eneti in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Eneti Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Eneti by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,050,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,865 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,016,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 164,924 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 857,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,356,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

