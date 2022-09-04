ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($18.88) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

ENI opened at €12.19 ($12.44) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62. ENI has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.10).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

