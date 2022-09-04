Enzyme 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.48 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $47.45 million and $1.48 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $23.28 or 0.00117964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

