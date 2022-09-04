EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 122,652 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $75,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $121.52 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

