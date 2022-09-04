EpiK Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $1.41 million and $223,065.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00832943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015550 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
EpiK Protocol Coin Trading
