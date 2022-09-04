Equilibria (XEQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.53 Million

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Equilibria has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Equilibria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equilibria has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $13,277.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002618 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Coin Profile
XEQ is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Equilibria is equilibria.network. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410.
Buying and Selling Equilibria
