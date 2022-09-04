Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Hits $146.77 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $146.77 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00023051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.95 or 0.07898546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00162662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00302104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00777158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00591430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001180 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.