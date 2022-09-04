EscoinToken (ELG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $155.54 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One EscoinToken coin can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00015590 BTC on exchanges. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $155.54 million and $896,682.00 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.
EscoinToken Profile
EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 coins. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @EsCoinICO.
Buying and Selling EscoinToken
Receive News & Updates for EscoinToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EscoinToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.