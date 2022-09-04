Eska Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Eska has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eska has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Eska coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Eska Coin Profile
Eska is a coin. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Eska Coin Trading
